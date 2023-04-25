Pets of the Week
Looking for new friend. Check out some possibilities A8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An overnight fire damaged several businesses in downtown Statesville.
North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of…
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Four people are facing multiple drug-related charges in connection to searches at two Statesville residences.
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.