Winter storm warning issued for Iredell County, significant snow, ice in the forecast

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnight on Sunday for a system that is forecasted to be the area’s first major winter storm in more than three years.

“Total snow accumulations could range from 4-6 inches. Higher amounts on the north side of the county, maybe down to 2-3 inches toward the lake,” Meteorologist Keith Monday of WSOC said. “All that depends on how much sleet or freezing rain mixes in which will cut down on totals.”

The storm is forecasted to arrive late in the day Saturday with the significant precipitation arriving after midnight and will begin as all snow before transitioning to sleet or freezing during the day on Sunday with the transition being more likely in the southern part of the county. Strong winds gusting up to 35 mph are also possible with the storm.

“Bigger ice concerns should remain south of the lake,” Monday said. “But some icing is possible even there.”