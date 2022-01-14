Winter storm warning issued for Iredell County, significant snow, ice in the forecast

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnight on Sunday for a system that is forecasted to be the area’s first major winter storm in more than three years.
“Total snow accumulations could range from 4-6 inches. Higher amounts on the north side of the county, maybe down to 2-3 inches toward the lake,” Meteorologist Keith Monday of WSOC said. “All that depends on how much sleet or freezing rain mixes in which will cut down on totals.”
The storm is forecasted to arrive late in the day Saturday with the significant precipitation arriving after midnight and will begin as all snow before transitioning to sleet or freezing during the day on Sunday with the transition being more likely in the southern part of the county. Strong winds gusting up to 35 mph are also possible with the storm.
“Bigger ice concerns should remain south of the lake,” Monday said. “But some icing is possible even there.”
Statesville city trucks began spreading brine on the streets Friday in preparation for the forecasted winter weather and will continue to do so Saturday. Equipment, such as snow plows, are being prepped, and crews are getting ready for possibly working some long days, the city posted on its Facebook page.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation also began pretreating the roads Friday in anticipation of the storm.
The storm is forecasted to exit the area by late Sunday evening, but cold temperatures will remain in place overnight leading to a potential refreeze before Monday morning.
Mooresville Fire-Rescue, on its Facebook page, offered the following tips:
Restock or update your emergency kit. Always keep at least a seven-day supply of nonperishable food in your home and a gallon of water per person per day.
Make a family communications plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so know how you will get in touch with one another, how you will get back together and what you will do in case of an emergency.
Listen to a NOAA weather radio or other local news channels for important information from the National Weather Service (NWS). Know when weather changes.
Try not to travel. If travel is needed, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.
Bring pets inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.
Make sure you have a good amount of heating fuel. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood.
Never use a charcoal grill or camp stove indoors for either cooking or heating.
For more information on the weekend forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/gsp/.