Wildcat Defense holds on to beat Cox Mill

CONCORD -- The situation the Lake Norman defense faced on Friday night in Charger Stadium wasn’t an unfamiliar one. For the third time in 2021, the Wildcats defense was tasked with holding onto a slim lead to preserve victory late in the fourth quarter.
Cox Mill had moved the ball 45 yards down to the Lake Norman 13 in just four plays, but with just over a minute remaining, and the Wildcats leading 15-7, there wasn’t much time left for the Chargers. On first down, the ‘Cats stuffed a run for no gain. On the next three downs, the Lake Norman defense stepped up and forced three incompletions to get the ball back for their offense.
For a third time, the Wildcats’ (6-2, 3-1 GM4) defense answered the call, preserving a 15-7 victory over Cox Mill (4-4, 1-3 GM4) as Lake Norman continues their push for the runner-up spot in the Greater Metro Conference.
“I’m proud of our guys on defense,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “Cox Mill has a lot of talented guys and for us to slow them down like we did says a lot about our defense.”
The Lake Norman defense didn’t only stop the Chargers on the final possession, they did it all night long. The Wildcats picked off Cox Mill quarterback Bennett Trimble three times in the first half and held the Chargers to just 61 total yards.
During the game, the Chargers had a total of nine possessions. Six of those started near midfield, a starting point that many would consider to be prime scoring position. On those possessions, Cox Mill managed just 108 yards, three turnovers, and seven points.
Cox Mill’s offense was much better in the second half, generating nearly 150 yards in the final two quarters, but mistakes in the red zone led them to turn the ball over on downs twice inside the Lake Norman 15.
The only highlights for the Chargers offense on Friday came in the form of running back Tyrell Coard and wide receiver Kendall Harris. After being held to just 14 yards on three carries in the first half, Coard ran through the Wildcat defense in the second to the tune of 89 yards on 14 carries to finish with 103 rushing yards on the night.
Harris scored the lone touchdown for Cox Mill, hauling in an 11-yard pass from Khalel Wright late in the third quarter. He fished with five receptions for 71 yards.
But while the Charger offense was able to move the ball in the second half, the Wildcats’ offense sputtered. After scoring 15 points and racking up 160 total yards in the first two quarters, Lake Norman managed just 76 yards and fumbled the ball back to Cox Mill on what could have been a game-sealing drive late in the fourth.
“I thought our offense did well in the first half, but we made way too many mental mistakes in the second half,” Oliphant said. “If we want to go as far as we think we can go, ee can’t make those kinds of mistakes.”
Lake Norman turned the ball over twice in the game on fumbles but those weren’t the only mistakes. The offense was whistled for seven penalties in the game - five false starts and two holds - for a total of 45 yards.
But in the first half, the Wildcats were able to take advantage of Cox Mill’s mistakes, converting their first two interceptions of the night into touchdowns. The touchdowns also came from a surprising place: the passing game.
Wildcat quarterback Jackson Garlick threw for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, his first passing touchdowns since Lake Norman’s September 17 game against Mt. Pleasant. He finished the game completing three of his four pass attempts for 46 yards.
On the ground, the Wildcats were held in check, by their standards, rushing for just 171 yards on the night. Ryan Peacock led the way with 72 yards on eight carries. Workhorse fullback Caleb Douthit carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards, including picking up the game-winning first down late in the fourth.
Peacock also caught one of Garlick’s touchdown tosses, an 18-yarder with 6:14 to play in the second. The other touchdown pass was hauled in by Jackson Miller from 21 yards out.
Lake Norman wraps up their season over the next two weeks with a pair of rivalry games, a fact that Oliphant was quick to remind his team about immediately after the final whistle blew on Friday night.
The Wildcats will travel up Perth Road to face South Iredell next Friday, October 22, before returning back home to face cross-town rival Mooresville in the season finale on October 29.
“It doesn’t matter how good the other team is, if you can’t get up for a rivalry game, I don’t know what to say,” Oliphant said. “We made too many mistakes tonight to take anybody lightly, it doesn’t matter if it’s South Iredell or ‘The Other Place’, we’ve got to have our best game.”
Kickoff between the Vikings and Wildcats in Viking Valley is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday.