Where to vote in Iredell County
IredellPrecincts.jpg
Iredell County Board of Elections

Here is a list of the 30 Election Day polling places in Iredell County. If you have questions about which district you may be in, call the Iredell County Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or visit their website, www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.

Statesville Precincts

Statesville 1: Christ Blvd Church, 1947 E. Broad St., Statesville

Statesville 2: Forest Park Baptist Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville

Statesville 3: Cochran Street Bible Church, 964 Cochran St., Statesville

Statesville 4: Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Road, Statesville

Statesville 5: Calvary Community Church, 334 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville

Statesville 6: Shiloh AME Zion Church, 1115 Salisbury Road, Statesville

Chambersburg A: Oakdale Baptist Church, 585 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville

Chambersburg B: Chapel Hill Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Lane, Statesville

Shiloh A: West Iredell Ruritan Club, 133 Warrior Drive, Statesville

Shiloh B: Bethlehem Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville

Concord: Concord Presbyterian Church, 3867 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville

Bethany: Iredell Water Corporation, 571 Jennings Road, Statesville

Cool Springs: Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 1902 Mocksville Hwy., Cleveland

North Iredell Precincts

Sharpesburg: Central Fire Department, 4634 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville

Olin: Harmony Fire Department-Olin, 645 Olin Road, Olin

Turnersburg: Harmony-North Iredell American Legion Post 113, 3085 Harmony Hwy., Harmony

New Hope: New Hope Community Center, 335 Taylor Springs Road, Union Grove

Union Grove: Union Grove Fire Department, 1994 W. Memorial Hwy., Union Grove28689

Eagle Mills: North Iredell Rescue Squad, 1538 Tabor Road

Troutman Precincts

Fallstown: Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman

Barringer: Wesley Chapel Church, 579 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman

Mooresville Precincts

Coddle Creek 1: St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville

Coddle Creek 2: Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville

Coddle Creek 3: War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville

Coddle Creek 4: Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville

Davidson 1-A: Rocky Mount Methodist Church, 1789 Perth Road, Mooresville

Davidson 1-B: Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road

Davidson 2-A: Williamson Chapel, 589 Brawley School Road

Davidson 2-B: Mt. Mourne School, 1421 Mecklenburg Hwy.

