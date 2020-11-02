Where to vote in Iredell County

Here is a list of the 30 Election Day polling places in Iredell County. If you have questions about which district you may be in, call the Iredell County Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or visit their website, www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
Statesville Precincts
Statesville 1: Christ Blvd Church, 1947 E. Broad St., Statesville
Statesville 2: Forest Park Baptist Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville
Statesville 3: Cochran Street Bible Church, 964 Cochran St., Statesville
Statesville 4: Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Road, Statesville
Statesville 5: Calvary Community Church, 334 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville
Statesville 6: Shiloh AME Zion Church, 1115 Salisbury Road, Statesville
Chambersburg A: Oakdale Baptist Church, 585 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville
Chambersburg B: Chapel Hill Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Lane, Statesville
Shiloh A: West Iredell Ruritan Club, 133 Warrior Drive, Statesville
Shiloh B: Bethlehem Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville
Concord: Concord Presbyterian Church, 3867 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville
Bethany: Iredell Water Corporation, 571 Jennings Road, Statesville
Cool Springs: Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 1902 Mocksville Hwy., Cleveland
North Iredell Precincts
Sharpesburg: Central Fire Department, 4634 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville
Olin: Harmony Fire Department-Olin, 645 Olin Road, Olin
Turnersburg: Harmony-North Iredell American Legion Post 113, 3085 Harmony Hwy., Harmony
New Hope: New Hope Community Center, 335 Taylor Springs Road, Union Grove
Union Grove: Union Grove Fire Department, 1994 W. Memorial Hwy., Union Grove28689
Eagle Mills: North Iredell Rescue Squad, 1538 Tabor Road
Troutman Precincts
Fallstown: Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman
Barringer: Wesley Chapel Church, 579 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman
Mooresville Precincts
Coddle Creek 1: St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville
Coddle Creek 2: Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville
Coddle Creek 3: War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville
Coddle Creek 4: Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
Davidson 1-A: Rocky Mount Methodist Church, 1789 Perth Road, Mooresville
Davidson 1-B: Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road
Davidson 2-A: Williamson Chapel, 589 Brawley School Road
Davidson 2-B: Mt. Mourne School, 1421 Mecklenburg Hwy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!