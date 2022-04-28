Weekly Word of Encouragement

When John heard in prison what the Messiah was doing, he sent word by his disciples and said unto him, “Are you the one who is to come or are we to wait for another?” Jesus answered them, “Go and tell John what you hear and see; the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have good news brought to them.” — Matthew 11:2-5

In life, sometimes our circumstances can discourage us to the point that our faith begins to slip and we start to wonder, is this stuff really true? Does God love me? Did God, in fact, raise Jesus Christ from the dead? Am I really a Christian, and if so, is it really worth it to keep going in my faith when things are going so bad for me? I thought my life was supposed to get better, not worse. Theologians call this experience a “dark night of the soul.”

This is what John the Baptist was going through while he was sitting in prison. He ended up behind bars for calling out King Herod for having an illicit relationship with his brother’s wife. Nobody ever told him you shouldn’t mix politics and religion and so John got himself into big trouble. Things would get worse. He would soon be beheaded. As his life was wasting away in prison, his faith started to slip and he sent his disciples to ask Jesus if he really was the Messiah. Jesus replied to John not by answering the question directly, but by telling his disciples to go and tell John that “the blind are receiving their sight, the lame are walking again, lepers are being cleansed, those who are deaf can now hear, and the poor are the finally hearing of the good news of the gospel.”

It was Jesus’ way of telling John that all he did to prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah in his preaching and teaching was not a waste of time. His life had made a difference for the kingdom of God by preparing the way for the One who would come to do all these things that the text talks about. And now John had one more mission to fulfill, to die a violent death at the hands of King Herod, in order to pave the way for the most violent, cruel, inhumane, and unjust death the world has ever known — the death of God’s eternal son, Jesus Christ, by Roman crucifixion.

Dear friend, remember that when things aren’t going well for you, your faith in Christ is not in vain. God is working out His purposes in your life and in the world. One other thing, never forget what Jesus said about you in light of the one who was beheaded. “Truly, I tell you, among those born of women no one has arisen greater than John the Baptist; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.” (Matthew 11:11) Be encouraged!

