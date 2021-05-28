'We Made It': CATS iAcademy celebrates Class of '21

Few, if any, of the graduating classes that have passed through the iAcademy at the Career Academy and Technical School have dealt with the challenges that the Class of 2021 has had to endure over the last year.

“I want you to take a deep sigh of relief and look to your left and say ‘We made it’,” CATS Principal Larry Rogers said. “Now look to your right and say ‘We made it.’ This senior year is not the one that you envisioned, but it’s even more special because of all the challenges you have conquered.”

The 29 seniors that graduated on Thursday evening experienced all forms of learning during their final year of high school, from in-person learning to lessons over Zoom.

Accomplishments

Five of those 29 students graduated from the iAcademy with honors. Kelsey Brianne Sipes graduated with highest honor of Summa Cum Laude, a weighted GPA of 4.5 or better. Three students (Kaylin Renee Babcock, Matthew Anton Fisher, and Kaley Raine Madsgard) graduated Magna Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 4.0-4.49) and Adelin Dae Bennett graduated Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 3.7-3.99).

Fisher was also the lone recipient of the Crosby Scholarship from the iAcademy.

Honor speakers