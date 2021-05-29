MOORESVILLE — Family and friends packed the bleachers on both sides of the stadium Saturday morning to see more than 450 Lake Norman High School seniors receive their diplomas.

Following the LNHS alma mater, the Presentation of Colors and the national anthem, Interim Principal Terry Jonas welcomed those in attendance for the special occasion to celebrate the Class of 2021.

Jonas acknowledged the Honors Speakers, Sara Tuttle and Abigail White, but before turning the microphone over to them he introduced “Lake Norman’s newest celebrity, Mr. Sam ‘The Man’ Jordan.”

A graduating senior with Down syndrome, Jordan made national headlines earlier this spring after video of him running for a touchdown prior to kickoff of the Vance game went viral.

The football team manager thrilled the crowd again Saturday, this time standing in a cap and gown behind a podium as an Honorary Speaker.

“Once you become a Wildcat, you’re always a Wildcat,” he told his fellow graduates. “We will always have the Wildcat spirit and pride in our hearts because we are the Wildcat Nation!”

Tuttle reminded graduates that what they achieved leading up to this moment would not go unnoticed.