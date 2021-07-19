WATCH NOW: Lowe's volunteers produce 10K Hurricane Relief buckets for upcoming season

Every 12 seconds, a volunteer stacked a bright blue barrel full of supplies needed for storm cleanup on a pallet. By the time 10 minutes passes, that pallet will be full, wrapped up and transported to storage, waiting for a destination.

Over the course of this week, volunteer employees at the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center No. 960 on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville will fill 10,000 of those buckets with supplies to be handed out to those in need at storm-damaged locations during the upcoming hurricane season.

“This is just a part of Lowe’s core values,” Shawn Kilby, operations manager at LRDC No. 960, said. “We’re always the first to give back in our communities, especially to those that are experiencing an emergency.”

The initiative, one that Lowe’s has been doing for the last five years, to produce 20,000 hurricane relief buckets to be ready to distribute when called needed during the Hurricane Season in the eastern U.S. Half of those buckets are readied in Statesville with the other half being put together by a sister distribution center in Texas.

