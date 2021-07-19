WATCH NOW: Lowe's volunteers produce 10K Hurricane Relief buckets for upcoming season

Every 12 seconds, a volunteer stacked a bright blue barrel full of supplies needed for storm cleanup on a pallet. By the time 10 minutes passes, that pallet will be full, wrapped up and transported to storage, waiting for a destination.
Over the course of this week, volunteer employees at the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center No. 960 on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville will fill 10,000 of those buckets with supplies to be handed out to those in need at storm-damaged locations during the upcoming hurricane season.
“This is just a part of Lowe’s core values,” Shawn Kilby, operations manager at LRDC No. 960, said. “We’re always the first to give back in our communities, especially to those that are experiencing an emergency.”
The initiative, one that Lowe’s has been doing for the last five years, to produce 20,000 hurricane relief buckets to be ready to distribute when called needed during the Hurricane Season in the eastern U.S. Half of those buckets are readied in Statesville with the other half being put together by a sister distribution center in Texas.
The Hurricane Relief Buckets contain an estimated $50 worth of supplies that are most needed during the immediate storm clean-up efforts, including bug spray, bleach wipes, a pair of work gloves, a scrub brush, an anti-bacterial cleaning spray, trash bags, a bottle of water and personal protective equipment (PPE).
During the course of a hurricane season, Lowe’s often gives away all 20,000 buckets. After the pallets are loaded, they’re stored in a way that leaves them ready to go to their destination within just a couple of hours after being requested.
The volunteers that offer their time to prepare these buckets are all Lowe’s employees. In recent years, they’ve had nearly 1,000 employees volunteer.
“It feels good to be one of the people packing,” Steve Salazar, manager of corporate communications at Lowe’s, said. “I’ve done it before and it just feels really good knowing that you’re making something that is going to help somebody. And all of these people out here today feel the same way.”
During the 2020 hurricane season, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe’s distributed more than 15,000 buckets to those affected by storms and other natural disasters nationwide, including North Carolina.
“Just having these buckets be available nationwide is important to us,” Kilby said. “We just want to be where help is needed.”