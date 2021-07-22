WATCH NOW: Becky Galliher, long-time Iredell BOE Director, announces retirement

In the lobby of the Iredell County Board of Elections building, a group of people gathered not to vote, submit intentions to run for office or protest results. Instead they were there to celebrate the career of a beloved fixture of elections in Iredell — Becky Galliher.
“If there’s any person that has truly exhibited what a true public servant was, Becky Galliher has done that,” James Dobson, a member of the Board of Elections, said. “She has been the most pleasurable person that I have ever worked with.”
After more than 20 years, Galliher will retire July 28 as director of the Iredell County Board of Elections.
“You don’t think about it at the time, but I’ve always had a great staff and a great board to work with,” Galliher said. “It’s just been a very rewarding position to be in.”
Galliher joined the Board of Elections in 1995 as an assistant to the director of elections at the time, Louise McDaniels. In 2000, Galliher was selected to succeed McDaniels as director. A former assistant teacher in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system, Galliher pursued work in the public sphere and ultimately landed in the BOE.
During her time as director, Galliher has overseen six presidential elections, numerous state elections and countless county and municipal elections. She also has guided her office through numerous changes to election laws and processes.
“It used to be that after finishing the elections in an even-numbered year, it would be followed by a year with just municipal elections. That made for an easier year where we regrouped a bit,” Galliher said. “Now it’s just one election after another, and it never stops.
“But there’s never been a time where I didn’t enjoy my job,” she added. “There’s been times where it was a little more frustrating than others, but I’ve always enjoyed it.”
Galliher also has presided over Iredell County elections in a time of rapid and unprecedented growth and there are few better places than election results that better illustrate the kind of growth the board has had to prepare for during each cycle. For example, during the 2004 presidential election, just 56,958 ballots were cast. Compare that to the 2020 election, which saw a record turnout of 102,371 votes cast in the county.
The election cycle that culminated last November also was the hardest that Galliher had to deal with during her time as director. In the lead-up, the record number of requests for mail-in ballots, as well as the extended early voting period due to the COVID-19 pandemic was enough of a challenge. However, following the conclusion of the election, the board became inundated with public records requests for people who wanted to see and tabulate the results themselves.
“It was very frustrating,” she said. “We couldn’t do our job because everybody was constantly calling and emailing. We still get public record requests to this day.”
In the months following the election, there were no issues found in the numbers provided by the Iredell County Board of Elections regarding the 2020 election.
Despite the difficulties, Galliher said that the board learned many things during that voting process that will carry over into all future elections. Things such as training election officials and polling site organization that had to be changed due to the pandemic will see similar tactics going forward.
“That election made us stronger as an organization,” Galliher said. “It made us look at things differently. We learned a lot and I think it will help us going forward.”
However, going forward, the board will have new leadership guiding them. On Tuesday, it was officially announced that a long-time employee of the Board of Elections, Susie Jordan will take over for Galliher starting Aug. 1.
Jordan joined the Board of Elections in 2006 and served as the senior elections specialist before receiving the promotion to director.
“I have 100% confidence in Susie,” Galliher said. “The office will be fine without me.”
During the retirement ceremony, the incoming director heaped praise on her soon-to-be-former boss.
“Becky has been a mentor to me. These are huge shoes to fill,” Jordan said. “But we’re family here, and we’re going to continue that. Thank you for everything.”
As far as what Galliher plans to do now, she will have a lot more free time on her hands.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I have three grandsons that I look forward to spending more time with, but it’s time.”
“I think I can find enough to keep me busy,” she added with a laugh.
To help ease her into her retirement, her colleagues at the Board of Elections, as well as some elected officials, all pitched in to buy her a wooden glider bench.
“So Becky, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Dobson said.