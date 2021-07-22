WATCH NOW: Becky Galliher, long-time Iredell BOE Director, announces retirement

“It used to be that after finishing the elections in an even-numbered year, it would be followed by a year with just municipal elections. That made for an easier year where we regrouped a bit,” Galliher said. “Now it’s just one election after another, and it never stops.

“But there’s never been a time where I didn’t enjoy my job,” she added. “There’s been times where it was a little more frustrating than others, but I’ve always enjoyed it.”

Galliher also has presided over Iredell County elections in a time of rapid and unprecedented growth and there are few better places than election results that better illustrate the kind of growth the board has had to prepare for during each cycle. For example, during the 2004 presidential election, just 56,958 ballots were cast. Compare that to the 2020 election, which saw a record turnout of 102,371 votes cast in the county.

The election cycle that culminated last November also was the hardest that Galliher had to deal with during her time as director. In the lead-up, the record number of requests for mail-in ballots, as well as the extended early voting period due to the COVID-19 pandemic was enough of a challenge. However, following the conclusion of the election, the board became inundated with public records requests for people who wanted to see and tabulate the results themselves.