Virtual celebration planned for 26th MLK Day observance

The 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is taking the same step that many before it have during the pandemic: it is going virtual.
However, despite the move online, the event’s organizers do not expect any less turnout than they would have expected from an in-person ceremony.
“In times like these, we need to come together as a unified body of believers with integrity and the right posture,” Myrah Lykes, chair of the event’s committee, said. “Because every day is God’s way of saying one more time; go live, life make a difference, touch one’s heart, encourage one’s mind, and inspire one’s soul.”
The event, which will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan.18, at 9 a.m. will have a theme this year of “We are they.” According to the committee, the theme was chosen to emphasize the need for the current generation to carry on the message of Dr. King.
“As a committee, we felt it imperative that we fulfill the dream that Martin had about social injustice. We wanted to be the ones who planted the seeds,” Lykes said. “The scripture speaks about one man planteth, another watereth, but God gives the increase. “We are they” speaks as community and community allows us to thrive and stay healthy in tough times and its community that provides strength.”
“We are the ones of this generation to carry on the legacy of our predecessor,” Lykes continued. “He said he had a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed…' that all man are created equal.’”
The event will be open to the public by following a zoom link and entering a password. The keynote speaker of the ceremony will be Bishop Shantae Younger of the Ramp International Church in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Bishop Younger is known for his energetic preaching style and prophetic anointing, according to a statement released by the event.
The celebration of Dr. King’s message comes at an important time in the country with last summer being filled with racial equality protests. The organizers look at this event as a celebration of Dr. King’s life and message.
“It is very important that we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream,” Lykes said. “Just as he was faced with social injustice, defamation of character, and life threats. We stand as a community and a country just as he did with the attitude of knowing his greatest hope came from trusting God.
“By holding this event, it gives us an opportunity to express positive ideals of everyone living together in unity,” she continued. “We are all different, different backgrounds, different ethnicities, however when we celebrate others who are different than ourselves, we step up to another level of community. We need the best of others because at times our best is not enough.”
To join in the celebration of Dr. King’s message, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84110322952?pwd=cFdRY0JUWHR4UmdNZit6ZUl5OU5FUT09#success and enter the password 311784 to join.