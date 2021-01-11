Virtual celebration planned for 26th MLK Day observance

The 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is taking the same step that many before it have during the pandemic: it is going virtual.

However, despite the move online, the event’s organizers do not expect any less turnout than they would have expected from an in-person ceremony.

“In times like these, we need to come together as a unified body of believers with integrity and the right posture,” Myrah Lykes, chair of the event’s committee, said. “Because every day is God’s way of saying one more time; go live, life make a difference, touch one’s heart, encourage one’s mind, and inspire one’s soul.”

The event, which will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan.18, at 9 a.m. will have a theme this year of “We are they.” According to the committee, the theme was chosen to emphasize the need for the current generation to carry on the message of Dr. King.

“As a committee, we felt it imperative that we fulfill the dream that Martin had about social injustice. We wanted to be the ones who planted the seeds,” Lykes said. “The scripture speaks about one man planteth, another watereth, but God gives the increase. “We are they” speaks as community and community allows us to thrive and stay healthy in tough times and its community that provides strength.”