Victim of Mooresville house fire identified
Victim of Mooresville house fire identified

  Updated
IMG_1915.JPEG

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are shown on the scene.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Record & Landmark

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.

The fire on Foursquare Road was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday with units from Mount Mourne, Davidson, Lake Norman, Shepherds, South Iredell and Mooresville responding.

Christie, who was the lone occupant, was pulled from the house and CPR was administered before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Iredell County Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Levan, the cause of the fire was determined to be a propane space heater located in the bathroom of the house. The fire was determined to be accidental, Levan said.

