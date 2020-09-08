Victim identified in fatal Union Grove shooting

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said a 46-year-old man was shot to death Monday and the suspect is a former detention officer.

Baron Thomas Cass, 46, was found deceased in a field by deputies around 7:30 a.m. after deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting. One of those calls, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, came from a person stating that they were responsible for firing the shot.

Campbell said the suspect was identified as a former non-sworn detention officer at the sheriff’s office. He left the agency in 2006.

Due to this prior employment, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in a joint investigation.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the names of witnesses and the person of interest were not released by the sheriff’s office at this time, Campbell said.

The deputies on scene interviewed three witnesses that were in the area at the time of the shooting before going to the residence near the location. There, they met with a man who made statements about firing a gun.

Witnesses told deputies about a physical altercation between Cass and the man.