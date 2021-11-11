Vickie Sawyer announces she will seek reelection for NC Senate District 37

Iredell County finds itself in a new voting district this year for the state Senate election, but it will find the same Republican candidate on the ballot after Sen. Vickie Sawyer announced her reelection campaign for 2022 on Wednesday.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life serving in the North Carolina Senate representing NC Senate District 34, and I have the residents of Iredell and Yadkin Counties to thank for graciously allowing me this opportunity. I want to continue my service representing my neighbors in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties in Raleigh," Sawyer said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new District 37 contains all of Iredell County. But unlike the old NC Senate District 34 that Sawyer currently represents, all of Yadkin County is swapped out for the northern reaches of Mecklenburg County. Sawyer said she hopes to once again win the seat while wooing over new constituents.

"All Senate seats belong to the people, not individual lawmakers, regardless of county groupings. The people of my current district honored me when they chose me to serve, and I hope the folks of District 37 will allow me the opportunity to return," Sawyer said.