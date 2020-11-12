Veterans group endures rain to honor the fallen

Thunder rumbled in the distance as members of the Rolling Thunder’s second North Carolina Chapter read out the names of Iredell’s fallen soldiers for the Vietnam and Korean Wars on Wednesday afternoon.

As the ceremony concluded with a playing of Taps, the rain began to fall. It had held off just long enough, an occurrence that didn’t go unnoticed.

“The Lord kept the rain away until the very end,” chapter president Sonny Deal said.

Rolling Thunder, along with a small group of supporters and onlookers, gathered outside of the Iredell County Hall of Justice on Wednesday afternoon to honor some of the veterans of Iredell County lost in past wars as well as raise awareness for the ongoing search for prisoners of war and soldiers deemed missing in action.

“We didn’t want to come out here for recognition of ourselves,” Deal said. “We wanted to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. That’s what it’s about.”

The Rolling Thunder organization, which has 87 chapters nationwide, has a mission statement centered around raising awareness for seeking out and finding prisoners of war and those missing in action.