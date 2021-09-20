Vaccinations in Iredell fall 20% as 327 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,434 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase of 327 new cases since their last report on Friday afternoon.

An additional four COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total in Iredell County to 282. So far in the month of September, 29 residents of Iredell County have died as a result of the coronavirus.

After breaking a record for hospitalizations on Monday, reporting 105, the number of inpatients in Iredell hospitals dropped to 91 on Friday afternoon. That number continued its slow fall over the weekend, dropping down to 89 on Monday. According to data shared by Iredell Health System, 89% of the patients checked into Iredell Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Vaccinations in Iredell County continued their slide last week, decreasing just over 20% from the week of Sept. 6-12. Between Sept. 13 and 20, just 698 individuals received the first of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 82,314, or 45.3%.

An additional 940 individuals received their second dose last week, bringing the total in Iredell County to 78,174, or 43%.