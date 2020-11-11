US Navy vet guides Southern Distilling

During a typical day at Southern Distilling, General Manager Michael Chenard is in his office plugging away at doing the things to make sure the business runs smoothly. However, there are days that he is asked to go above and beyond his duties for the company.
Chenard, a veteran of the United States Navy, credits his military training for the mindset that drives him to go where he is most needed during any given day’s work.
“Regardless of who you speak to in the military, there’s a sense of purpose or mission that you can apply just about to any aspect you can do,” Chenard said. “The other day, we were doing a bottling project and we were short staffed and needed everybody on the line, so there was the general manager putting neck stickers on bottles.
“I can get in the weeds and I think that’s a lot of what the military teaches you.”
Chenard served in the Navy from 1988 to 1995, serving on a destroyer in Charleston, South Carolina as well as aboard the USS La Salle during the Gulf War and he knew early on in life that serving his country was the route he was going to take in life.
“My father served, so I knew it was what I wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said. “Some people want to fly jets - I wanted to drive ships. My dad was a ship driver and, just, the history of the Navy and being on board a ship. It was something I knew I wanted to do.”
During the Gulf War, the USS La Salle served as the base of operations for the entire Persian Gulf fleet and housed the Naval Commander’s office. Chenard served as an officer on the vessel.
At Southern Distilling, Chenard tries to use his experiences in the Navy as an analogy for how employees should look at their roles during a work day.
“Everybody that walks through the door, when we talk about their position...they have their core responsibilities, but there’s going to be some shifting, which can generally happen with a small business,” Chenard said. “We’re here for one purpose, but that purpose can change on a daily basis.”
Southern Distilling also has chosen veterans as their main focus of its charitable works. Earlier this year, the distillery began a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a Statesville-based organization that provides homes and home renovations to veterans in need all over the country.
The Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey, which had been in development at the distillery for a couple of years, was released in March with a portion of the proceeds of each bottle sold being donated to Purple Heart Homes.
Pete Barger, co-owner of Southern Distilling, said that, while the pandemic has prevented the spirit from truly taking off, the response to it has been great statewide.
“This is the cause that we’ve gotten behind and we feel it’s super important,” Barger said. “I want to go in deep with (PHH) because I believe in what they’re doing. We feel really, really good about supporting what they’re doing.
“The thing that makes it really rewarding for us is that we’re not just writing a check,” he continued. “We’re working together. I really like that.”
Chenard, as a veteran, is even more connected to Southern Distilling’s charitable cause.
“For me, (the partnership with PHH) is a lot more personal,” Chenard said. “If you have served, it’s more than just an appreciation, it’s a greater, deeper understanding. It means a lot to me that we have that kind of relationship.”
