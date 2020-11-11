US Navy vet guides Southern Distilling

During a typical day at Southern Distilling, General Manager Michael Chenard is in his office plugging away at doing the things to make sure the business runs smoothly. However, there are days that he is asked to go above and beyond his duties for the company.

Chenard, a veteran of the United States Navy, credits his military training for the mindset that drives him to go where he is most needed during any given day’s work.

“Regardless of who you speak to in the military, there’s a sense of purpose or mission that you can apply just about to any aspect you can do,” Chenard said. “The other day, we were doing a bottling project and we were short staffed and needed everybody on the line, so there was the general manager putting neck stickers on bottles.

“I can get in the weeds and I think that’s a lot of what the military teaches you.”

Chenard served in the Navy from 1988 to 1995, serving on a destroyer in Charleston, South Carolina as well as aboard the USS La Salle during the Gulf War and he knew early on in life that serving his country was the route he was going to take in life.