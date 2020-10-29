 Skip to main content
Tropical Storm Zeta rips through Statesville
Tropical storm force winds continue to batter Statesville and all of Iredell County on Thursday morning.

The county is under a Tropical Storm Warning through 2 p.m. The warning, issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina last night, means that sustained winds of at least 34 mph are expected.

Forecasts for the area call for winds to gust to almost 60 mph at times.

Around 6,000 people in Iredell County have already reported power outages due to the high winds.

