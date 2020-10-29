Tropical Storm Zeta leaves nearly 36K Iredell County residents in the dark

As Tropical Storm Zeta blazed through the Southeastern United States on Thursday morning, Iredell County was among the hardest-hit counties in North Carolina, with heavy rain and near-60 mph wind gusts battering the county.
Tens of thousands of Iredell County were left in the dark on Thursday with officials from local electric companies saying that it could be a few days before some of those customers have power restored.
As of 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, nearly 11,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power while more than 8,600 EnergyUnited customers were still waiting to have their power restored.
“Heavy winds had a tremendous impact on our system, causing broken poles, downed power lines,” Adam Martin of EnergyUnited said. “Right now, we are estimating that it will take 3 or 4 days to restore power to all of our members.
“This afternoon, we are continuing our damage assessment and restoration efforts. Our crews are making good progress, but we have many broken poles that we are finding.”
At their peak, the two companies, along with the City of Statesville, combined to have roughly 36,000 customers without power in Iredell County shortly after noon on Thursday. As of 4:30, that number had been reduced to more than 19,900 still without power.
The vast majority of these were caused by downed trees. According to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office, there were 170 reports of downed trees in Iredell County, many of which blocked roads and took down power poles.
The Iredell County Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said hat there were seven reports of trees falling on houses and 11 reported traffic crashes during the height of the storm, but ‘only two or three’ were directly related to the storm.
Any monetary estimates will be made on Friday after the county is able to better assess the extent of the damages, Greene said.
The storm did, however, cause delays in the restoration efforts.
“With high winds, we have to follow certain safety guidelines to ensure the safety of our crews and the surrounding area,” Meredith Archie of Duke Energy said. “We cannot operate buckets in the elevated work position when the wind (steady or gusts) exceeds 30 mph.”
With those restrictions in place, the winds prevented any work from being done until well into the afternoon, more than 3 hours since the first power outages were reported.
Both Duke Energy and EnergyUnited stated that power restoration estimates were not available in time for Friday's edition.
Because of the nature of the fast-moving storm, both companies contracted help from other states to help with restoration efforts. Duke Energy enlisted 400 workers from the Midwest and Florida to help support the local workers in their efforts to repair the damage caused by Zeta.
As far as residents of Iredell County repairing damage themselves, Greene warns against it.
“Do not approach downed lines regardless of whether you believe them to live or not,” he said. “Be patient with the power companies, the damage is widespread, and use caution if operating chainsaws or on ladders/roofs.”
