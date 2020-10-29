Tropical Storm Zeta leaves nearly 36K Iredell County residents in the dark

As Tropical Storm Zeta blazed through the Southeastern United States on Thursday morning, Iredell County was among the hardest-hit counties in North Carolina, with heavy rain and near-60 mph wind gusts battering the county.

Tens of thousands of Iredell County were left in the dark on Thursday with officials from local electric companies saying that it could be a few days before some of those customers have power restored.

As of 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, nearly 11,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power while more than 8,600 EnergyUnited customers were still waiting to have their power restored.

“Heavy winds had a tremendous impact on our system, causing broken poles, downed power lines,” Adam Martin of EnergyUnited said. “Right now, we are estimating that it will take 3 or 4 days to restore power to all of our members.

“This afternoon, we are continuing our damage assessment and restoration efforts. Our crews are making good progress, but we have many broken poles that we are finding.”

At their peak, the two companies, along with the City of Statesville, combined to have roughly 36,000 customers without power in Iredell County shortly after noon on Thursday. As of 4:30, that number had been reduced to more than 19,900 still without power.