Town of Mooresville, Charlotte Independence SC officially open turf fields at Mazeppa Park

The children that make up the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club couldn’t wait for the official ribbon cutting to take to the freshly-turfed fields of Mazeppa Park. When finally corralled together to be a part of the ceremony, they were asked to give a cheer in appreciation for those that made the new fields possible.

What followed was a loud chorus of cheering, yelling and clapping that went on for nearly a minute.

“I’m not sure you’ve ever had to follow up anything quite like that,” Pam Reidy, the director of the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, said to Mayor Miles Atkins.

Atkins got them going again with a single word — “Goooooaaall,” he yelled back.

The Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, alongside the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, officially opened four new turf fields at Mazeppa Park, completing a yearslong journey to improve the facility.

“Having something like this is very important for the Town of Mooresville,” Atkins said. “This wouldn’t be happening without the amazing partnership we have with the Independence. All of this makes for a very promising future for soccer in Mooresville.”

The long process of installing turf at Mazeppa Park began as early as 2019 with planning and budgeting completed prior to the pandemic, but all plans were put on hold in early 2020. In late 2021, the plans were revisited.

In December of 2021, the plans were approved and passed with the project being given $2.375 million by the town. As a part of the agreement, Charlotte Independence Soccer Club promised to contribute $850,000 over the next 10 years. The club, which absorbed Lake Norman Soccer Club, along with two others in the region in 2019, also receives preferential usage of the facility in the deal.

“To be on the same team with the Town of Mooresville is fantastic,” Thomas Finley of the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club said. “These are first-class facilities for these kids and that took a commitment from the community.”

Charlotte Independence already has tournament events scheduled in November at the facility, and according to the Town of Mooresville, they have already received calls about playing host to a tournament in December.

“As word gets out, we’re going to get more people who want to come to this facility,” Atkins says. “It’s big for Mooresville as a whole.”