The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville today is at capacity, the Iredell County Health Department announced.

The next first-dose clinic will be Feb. 3 at North Iredell High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check the health department’s website or Facebook page for more information on upcoming clinics. That website is www.co.iredell.nc.us and click on the health department link.