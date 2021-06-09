Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,148 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 11 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 since Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 225.

According to the NCDHHS, 67,687 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 37.0 percent of the total population. Of those, 63,164 residents, 35.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 4,591,721 people, 44.0 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,202,169 people, 40.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 544 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 1,006,809 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 554. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 13,230 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.