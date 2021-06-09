Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,148 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 11 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 since Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 225.
According to the NCDHHS, 67,687 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 37.0 percent of the total population. Of those, 63,164 residents, 35.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 4,591,721 people, 44.0 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,202,169 people, 40.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 544 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 1,006,809 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 554. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.
There have been 13,230 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are four people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 2.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,613 infected. Next is 28625 with 4,063, 28677 with 3,951, and 28115 with 3,980.
On May 27, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County remained at the “Yellow,” designating a “significant impact”. According to their charts, the county has reported a 4.3 percent positivity rate over the previous 14 days.