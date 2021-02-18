Three COVID-19 deaths, 106 new cases reported in Iredell County Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,883 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 106 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 193.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,916 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 833,423 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,852. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,774,085.

There have been 10,766 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 22 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.9 percent.