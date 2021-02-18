Three COVID-19 deaths, 106 new cases reported in Iredell County Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,883 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 106 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 193.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,916 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 833,423 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,852. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,774,085.
There have been 10,766 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 22 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,768 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,379, 28677 with 3,307, and 28115 with 3,271.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 94,018 cases with 830 deaths, Rowan has 14,426 cases with 269 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,837 cases with 222 deaths, Catawba has 16,994 cases with 271 deaths, Wilkes has 5,855 cases with 99 deaths and Yadkin has 3,547 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,547 cases and 63 deaths, Davie has 3,426 with 27 deaths and Alexander has 3,820 cases with 72 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.