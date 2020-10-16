Charlotte artist John R. Miles III met with art enthusiasts Wednesday during his exhibition, “The Rebirth of Collage,” at the Iredell Arts Council.

Miles led groups through his many works, explaining his methods and inspirations to the dozens of people that visited the old county jail on Wednesday night.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to be held in the IAC in the spring, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. However, despite the pandemic, Miles has been busier than ever showing his work to the world.

“I’ve been showing more this year than I did last year,” Miles said. “I just want to keep my name out there because there’s not a lot of people doing collage (art) right now, so I’m trying to make sure I’m doing something unique.”

“The Rebirth of Collage” will remain at the IAC building, the old county jail, through the end of the month. If you would like to visit the exhibit, contact John Kopplemeyer at 704-880-2101. For more information on John R. Miles III and his works, visit www.milesofdesignstudio.com.

