Statesville's Moto40 hosts major motocross bike dealer summit

For the last few months, Matt Saunders has been working to set up one of the biggest events of the year for motocross bike manufacturers and dealers, bringing hundreds of people from all over North America to Statesville.

The hardest part? Not being able to tell anyone.

Over the last four months, Saunders, the general manager of Moto40 Motocross Park in Statesville, has had to organize the REV 2022 Dealer Summit without telling anybody what was going on at the facility he manages.

“It was very hard to not tell,” Saunders said with a laugh. “I was getting all kinds of phone calls asking about the event and I would have to just say that I wasn’t allowed to tell them.”

The event that he planned, however, was well worth the secrecy.

For several hours Monday, motocross riders, including some of the best riders in the world, buzzed around Saunders’ carefully curated tracks to test out bikes that won’t hit the market for a few more months.

The event, which was put on by KTM, a motorbike manufacturer in Austria, to give dealers a firsthand chance to test out bikes from the 2023 model year. KTM, along with their subsidiaries Husqvarna and Gasgas, brought their newest offerings to Statesville to be tested. In total, over $3 million of unreleased motocross bikes were at Moto40.

“It’s a dream to have all these people here,” Saunders said. “Everyone that’s here right now is going to know about Moto40 now. That’s pretty amazing. It’s a great things for Statesville and it’s amazing for us. We couldn’t be happier.”

Despite being left in the dark as to the reason that the park would be closed to the public for a few days, the City of Statesville was thrilled to have such an monumental event in their backyard.

“(Moto40) called me on Saturday morning and said that they would be closed for the weekend, but that I was invited to an event on Monday,” Cindy Sutton of the Statesville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said. “As someone who’s focused on tourism, I was a bit worried, but they told me not to worry and I can see why.”

In the end, the REV Summit brought nearly 1,000 people to Statesville for the weekend in preparation for the testing sessions on Monday.

“This is just another piece of the patchwork that is Statesville,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said. “I’ve talked to a few people from different parts of the country that have gotten to spend time in Statesville this weekend and they’re excited to come back.”

With the event going off without a hitch, Saunders is hoping that this isn’t the last major event that Moto40 hosts.

“This has opened our eyes to a lot of other opportunities,” he said. “I’m so excited to have KTM here and this is so amazing for Statesville and Moto40.”