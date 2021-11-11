Statesville native on board SpaceX rocket headed for International Space Station

Bad weather also contributed to their flight delays. Chari said trying to launch on Halloween left them with "a trick instead of a treat." It was also drizzling Wednesday night when the four astronauts said goodbye to their families for six months — with everyone huddling under umbrellas — but it cleared up by launch time.

"Enjoy your holidays among the stars. We'll be waving as you fly by," SpaceX launch director Mark Soltys radioed to the crew.

The list of 600 travelers ranges from those who have barely scratched space — like actor William Shatner last month — to U.S. and Russian astronauts who have spent a year or more in orbit. This year's surge in space tourists helped push the tally over the 600 mark.

That averages out to 10 people per year since Yuri Gagarin's pioneering flight in 1961, Maurer noted.

"But I think in a very few years, we will see an exponential rise of that one because now we're entering the era of commercial spaceflight," he said after arriving at Kennedy Space Center two weeks ago.

