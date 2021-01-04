Statesville man charged with theft, use of financial card

A Statesville man was charged with three felony counts for illegal use of a financial transaction card, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Kenneth David Colton McCleese, 28, of Woodhaven Drive, was charged with larceny of a financial transaction card, financial card fraud and identity theft as well as misdemeanor larceny.

A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed on Dec. 14 regarding the theft of the card and medication.

Detective Sgt. Daniel Icard began an investigation, and through financial records, learned the card had been used three times. The total amount was $644.50.

Campbell said McCleese was positively identified as the person responsible.

McCleese’s criminal history includes the following misdemeanor charges: breaking and entering, larceny, second-degree trespass, possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.