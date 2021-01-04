 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville man charged with theft, use of financial card
0 comments
top story

Statesville man charged with theft, use of financial card

  • Updated
  • 0

A Statesville man was charged with three felony counts for illegal use of a financial transaction card, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Kenneth David Colton McCleese, 28, of Woodhaven Drive, was charged with larceny of a financial transaction card, financial card fraud and identity theft as well as misdemeanor larceny.

A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed on Dec. 14 regarding the theft of the card and medication.

Detective Sgt. Daniel Icard began an investigation, and through financial records, learned the card had been used three times. The total amount was $644.50.

Campbell said McCleese was positively identified as the person responsible.

McCleese’s criminal history includes the following misdemeanor charges: breaking and entering, larceny, second-degree trespass, possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.

image002.png

McCleese
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Jan. 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert