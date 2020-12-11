Statesville family looks to bring joy to the season with festive decorations

One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season, as the nights get longer, is to make your world a little bit brighter with Christmas lights. Whether it be just on your tree, all throughout the house, all over the yard, or all of the above, making the long nights brighter for the holiday season is a tradition that is often passed down through families.

All of the above applies to the Charest family of Statesville.

The moment you turn onto Harold Lane, a small dirt road off of Buffalo Shoals Road, after sundown you are met with a bright display of festive lights, homemade decorations, and inflatable characters.

“This is something we started in Massachusetts when we lived up there,” Dawn Charest said. “We’ve been gradually adding more and more every year since we moved here in 2014.”

This year, Dawn and her husband began decorating for Christmas this year just a couple days after Halloween and it took about a month for everything to be in place, including about two days of work just to wrap strands of lights around individual trees.