Statesville family looks to bring joy to the season with festive decorations

One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season, as the nights get longer, is to make your world a little bit brighter with Christmas lights. Whether it be just on your tree, all throughout the house, all over the yard, or all of the above, making the long nights brighter for the holiday season is a tradition that is often passed down through families.
All of the above applies to the Charest family of Statesville.
The moment you turn onto Harold Lane, a small dirt road off of Buffalo Shoals Road, after sundown you are met with a bright display of festive lights, homemade decorations, and inflatable characters.
“This is something we started in Massachusetts when we lived up there,” Dawn Charest said. “We’ve been gradually adding more and more every year since we moved here in 2014.”
This year, Dawn and her husband began decorating for Christmas this year just a couple days after Halloween and it took about a month for everything to be in place, including about two days of work just to wrap strands of lights around individual trees.
“The nicest thing about doing this is just seeing kids happy,” Charest said. “I took my grandkids out for a ride the other night just to drive around and see lights and they just love it. I love that we can create happiness for little kids.
“And my 83-year-old neighbor loves seeing it because she doesn’t get to go anywhere but she still gets to see the lights.”
The Charest family also wants to keep growing their display year after year and Dave’s goal, according to his wife, is to try to get his house to look like the Griswold house from the holiday classic Christmas Vacation.
The Charest’s also don’t just rely on store-bought decorations for their yard. There is numerous homemade ones throughout the yard, including light up gumdrops and mason jar light poles.
But even more important than the extravagant display of lights and festive characters is the family tradition of decorating the house for the holidays.
“My favorite part is the memories,” Charest said with tears in her eyes. “My mom was big into this before so it was big for me to do it. When I moved down here, she gave me that inflatable dog over there.”
The whole family gets involved with the decorating as well, splitting duties inside and outside of the house.
Even with this year’s display complete, they are already planning on what to add for next year.
“(Dave) says he wants to have a bunch of arches,” Charest said. “He’s gonna start those early.”
If you would like to add the festive display of the Charest house to your quest to see Christmas lights, they are located just off Buffalo Shoals Road. on Harold Lane.
