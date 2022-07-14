Statesville celebrates retirement of United Way's Liz Burns

Just as Liz Burns was getting ready to leave her office for the final time, a woman walked in, as many have before her, searching for a much-needed lifeline.

Burns, stopped, turned back around and decided to try to work her magic one more time.

“I pulled out a business card and wrote down three places that could help and told her to tell them that Liz Burns sent me,” she said. “One last hurrah … but that’s what its all about.”

It’s the countless moments like that one that highlight Burns’ career with the United Way of Iredell County and are the reason that a retirement party in her honor is able to fill a banquet hall with people that she has affected.

The United Way of Iredell County hosted a celebration of the career of Burns on Thursday afternoon, closing the book on more than 20 years of service to the greater Iredell County community. Over that span, Burns has held many positions within the organization, most recently as the director of community investment.

Many members of the community turned out to celebrate her retirement, including Mayor Costi Kutteh, as well as representatives from Mitchell Community College, Iredell Health System and Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care. Burns worked with all of these organizations, in one way or another, over the course of her time at United Way.

“She’s a special lady and she’s touched a lot of lives,” Brett Eckerman, executive director of the United Way of Iredell County, said. “People want to be able to share their gratitude for the opportunity they’ve had working with her.”

Many of those community members had their chance to thank Burns personally, passing a microphone around the room and telling their stories of how she impacted their lives.

“It makes me feel really good that they wanted to come out just for me today,” Burns said. “But the bottom line is that we come together to help people and this is just another way that we can focus on improving the community.”

As a parting gift from the United Way, the organization announced the formation of the “Burns Endowment Fund” named to honor the long-time employee. More than 20 people have donated to the fund and it will be Burns’ to manage for as long as she chooses to do so.

The emergency endowment was established to do the thing that Burns did best during her time at the United Way: help those in need to prevent them from “falling through the cracks.”

“What a special thing to have my name on something like that,” Burns said.

The United Way also gifted Burns a rocking chair and a set of wooden chairs that she will take home and enjoy during her retirement. But just because she is retiring doesn’t mean she is done helping the Iredell County community. She will continue to work limited hours with the United Way.

“I don’t sit down very much, so we’ll see how much I get to use that rocking chair,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a very hands-on person and I like to do things myself, so stepping away is going to be one of the toughest things there is.”

Even as she heads off into retirement, Burns is planning ways that she can continue to help the organization that she helped push to new heights in her 20 years of working.

“Liz changed this entire community,” Sara Helmick, director of community engagement and foundation relations, said tearfully. “One person has been able to change this whole community and to be able to sit back and watch that every day has been a gift.”