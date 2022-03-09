Statesville Boys & Girls Club opens its doors to students during spring break

Spring break is a period of time on the school calendar that kids look forward to all year long. What kid wouldn’t embrace a nine-day break right as the weather begins to warm up just before the prep for end-of-year testing really kicks in? A week for family vacations or relaxation is always welcome.
However, family vacations aren’t always in the plans for everyone. That’s where the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont comes in. During the week of spring break, the facility on the Southwest side of Statesville opens its doors to kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, that are looking to have some fun with their time off.
“I think it’s very important to have these options for kids,” Clarissa Young, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, said. “They need somewhere to come. I think it’s vital for some of our kids to have a safe place to come.”
During the week of spring break, kids are invited to come spend the day at the club, from early in the morning until 6 p.m., doing a range of activities from time on the computers to time in the gym, all with a focus on a certain educational aspect of the activity. Members of the oldest age group even went on a field trip to TopGolf earlier in the week.
“The kids have had so much fun this week,” Young said. “We’re glad that the kids are starting to come back to the facility with smiles on their faces.”
Also beginning this week, the Boys & Girls Club moved to a mask optional status within the building and is looking to start bringing more children back after two long years of having to limit attendance due to COVID-19.
“We still can’t open up to the full extent like we had in 2019, but we really want to have more kids here this summer,” Young said. “I’m sure there will be a waitlist this summer, but we still want to bring as many kids in as we can but doing it safely.”
Helping with that process will be the newest addition to the Boys & Girls Club staff, Brady Johnson. The former superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools, a long-time member of the board at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, stepped into a new role as the club’s director of development in February.
“I’m very familiar with the mission of this organization and the great work they’ve done over the years,” Johnson said. “But to join now as a staff member is a great honor. This community has done a remarkable job supporting this organization month in and month out here for these children.”
Young believes that Johnson’s vast experience in the education industry will be an asset for the club, citing his knowledge and skills as the key reasons.
“I don’t think we could have picked a better candidate for the position,” she said of Johnson.
Johnson went on to describe the Boys & Girls Club’s importance to the Statesville community, as well as the whole of Iredell County, by paraphrasing a famous quotation from Nelson Mandela.
“If you really want to know the heart of a community,” he said. “Look at how they treat their children. That really speaks to me because the Statesville community has really done a great job working with the children in this community.
“This club can change the trajectory of a child’s life. It’s exciting for me that I get to be part of that.”
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, visit their website at http://www.piedmontbgc.org/.