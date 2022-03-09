Statesville Boys & Girls Club opens its doors to students during spring break

Spring break is a period of time on the school calendar that kids look forward to all year long. What kid wouldn’t embrace a nine-day break right as the weather begins to warm up just before the prep for end-of-year testing really kicks in? A week for family vacations or relaxation is always welcome.

However, family vacations aren’t always in the plans for everyone. That’s where the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont comes in. During the week of spring break, the facility on the Southwest side of Statesville opens its doors to kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, that are looking to have some fun with their time off.

“I think it’s very important to have these options for kids,” Clarissa Young, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, said. “They need somewhere to come. I think it’s vital for some of our kids to have a safe place to come.”

During the week of spring break, kids are invited to come spend the day at the club, from early in the morning until 6 p.m., doing a range of activities from time on the computers to time in the gym, all with a focus on a certain educational aspect of the activity. Members of the oldest age group even went on a field trip to TopGolf earlier in the week.