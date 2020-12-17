Statesville-born astronaut headed back to space in 2021

One of Statesville’s own will be heading back into space next year.

On Monday, it was announced that Dr. Thomas H. Marshburn would be heading back into space as the pilot of a NASA-SpaceX commercial mission to the International Space Station. The mission is expected to take place in the fall of 2021.

This will be Marshburn’s third mission to the ISS, having previously made trips into space in 2009 and 2013. During those trips, he’s spent a total of five months stationed in the ISS and completed three spacewalks.

Marshburn, a native of Statesville, joined NASA in 1994 to work as a flight surgeon. Ten years later, he was selected as an astronaut and completed his training in 2006. His experience will be invaluable to his crew as both of his crewmates Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer will be making their first trips into space. There will be a fourth crewmember named at a later date.

This flight will be the third rotation mission in SpaceX’s human space transportation system. The goal of the program, according to NASA, is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective crew access to the ISS.

In honor of Marshburn, many of the welcome signs around Statesville now include the slogan “Hometown of NASA Astronaut Dr. Thomas Marshburn.”