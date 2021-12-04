Chase the winter blues with the Wine & Beer Passport

Chase the blues this winter with an assortment of reds, whites and ambers.

The 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport serves up tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery in North Carolina wine country. The passport expands to 18 locations this winter to include four wineries that recently opened along the Surry County Wine Trail.

“Each winter, the passport serves as a guide to all the great wineries and breweries here in the heart of Yadkin Valley,” said Jessica Roberts, director of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County. “Over the course of four months, it’s both a convenient and an economical way to experience wine country.”

Passport holders receive either one or two tastings at participating locations, as well as a keepsake stainless steel wine pump to preserve the freshness of opened bottles of wine. Another perk is discounts at several accommodations, restaurants and retail locations.

The passports are valid through March 27, 2022.