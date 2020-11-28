State reports increase of 3,444 coronavirus cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,444 coronavirus cases late Saturday morning.

The Iredell County Health Department has been closed since Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s most recent report on Wednesday afternoon showed 5,617 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, moving the death toll to 64.

Statewide, 357,958 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,840. The total number of completed tests is 5,224,397.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.8 percent on Friday.

There have been 5,219 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 42,933 cases with 445 deaths, Rowan has 5,623 cases with 130 deaths, Cabarrus has 6.868 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 6,774 cases with 85 deaths, Wilkes has 2,634 cases with 50 deaths and Yadkin has 1,517 cases with 14 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,395 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,517 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 1,602 cases with 17 deaths.