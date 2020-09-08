State of NC reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 61 since last Friday, the date of their last update due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,724 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 178,635 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 716 since Monday’s update.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported by the state since Aug. 17.

There have been 2,909 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 827. The total number of completed tests is 2,469,977.

In Iredell, 24 are currently hospitalized, and 2,309 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 361 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.