SPRUCE PINE — July is a month full of musical talent at The Orchard at Altapass and it all begins this weekend as we lead up to the Fourth of July holiday. This Saturday, visitors will be greeted to the sounds of Randy Flack at the orchard, followed by Asheville Junction on Sunday.

The next weekend will feature Split Rail Bluegrass on July 8 while Butterbeans take the stage on Sunday, July 9. Good ol’ Boys will make an appearance at the Orchard on Saturday, July 15, with Slight Departure playing July 16. The fourth weekend of the month will feature Boone Trail Band on Saturday, July 22, along with Seth & Sara on Sunday, July 23. The month concludes with appearances by Dollar Brothers on Saturday, July 29, and then Randy Flack returns for another performance on July 30. Each of the musical acts will perform at the Orchard on the weekends starting at 2 p.m., and there is no admission for the events.

The standard operating hours for the Orchard at Altapass is Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other special events for July include Ron McKinney’s book signing on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other fun things to see and do at the Orchard include hayrides every weekend (weather permitting); hang a tiny monarch on Saturdays and plant a tiny tree on Sunday. The Apple Core Grill will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Orchard at Altapass is near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Orchard is a not-for-profit working, small-batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue. Find out more at altapassorchard.org.