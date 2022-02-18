'No idea' what caused arch collapse as of Friday morning, Hickory assistant city manager says

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
On Friday morning, Guess said he was grateful no one was hurt when the 40-ton arches fell onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge around midnight.
Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller was among the officials assessing the scene Friday morning. As he was walking away, he would only say the investigation is ongoing.
When asked about the cause, Miller said: “Have no idea.”
Guess said a windy night might have played a role in the collapse of the arches. He added that taxpayers would not bear a cost because of the warranty on the arches.
Guess said the initial evaluation of the Main Avenue bridge showed it to be safe, but further assessments are needed. The city will be working with other experts and agencies, such as the N.C. Department of Transportation, he said. There was some damage to at least one side of the bridge.
“We did the same thing with the arches,” Guess said. “We had everybody, all the professionals. There were multiple agencies that were involved in this and nobody anticipated this happening.”
The arches were a centerpiece for the City Walk in downtown Hickory, a project that was funded through the $40 million bond referendum in 2014. At a cost of approximately $750,000, the arches accounted for around 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.
They were up for less than a year. The official dedication of the City Walk and lighting of the arches was two months ago.
There had been problems with the arches before.
The installation of the second arch was delayed last year after part of the wood splintered. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said then the arch was fixed using a combination of adhesives, clamps and screws.
The city did not say what adhesive was used. At one point, the manufacturer recommended using Gorilla Glue.
The City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC are assessing the damage, the city said in a news release shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. An investigation is under way to determine the contributing factors that led to the fall of the arches. Until that investigation is complete, the debris cannot be removed, the release said.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has opened N.C. 127. The Main Avenue Bridge and the Rudy Wright Bridge remain closed until further notice, the release said.
On social media and on the blocked off street near the arches, there was frustration.
Hickory resident Kim Hudson, 55, was among those who came out to see the collapsed arches. She called it an embarrassment for the city.
“I’m really disappointed and I’d like to have some transparency into how the city decided to spend the money for the bond referendum and why this is such a complete disaster,” Hudson said.
When asked to respond to public concerns and questions regarding the arches, Guess said: “I would tell anyone that we did everything according to the rules and according to the professionals, the architects, the engineers. I don’t know what else we could have done that we didn’t do.”
He also said there has been no discussion of what might replace the arches.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.