 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'No idea' what caused arch collapse as of Friday morning, Hickory assistant city manager says
0 Comments
alert featured

'No idea' what caused arch collapse as of Friday morning, Hickory assistant city manager says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”

On Friday morning, Guess said he was grateful no one was hurt when the 40-ton arches fell onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge around midnight.

Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller was among the officials assessing the scene Friday morning. As he was walking away, he would only say the investigation is ongoing.

When asked about the cause, Miller said: “Have no idea.”

Guess said a windy night might have played a role in the collapse of the arches. He added that taxpayers would not bear a cost because of the warranty on the arches.

Guess said the initial evaluation of the Main Avenue bridge showed it to be safe, but further assessments are needed. The city will be working with other experts and agencies, such as the N.C. Department of Transportation, he said. There was some damage to at least one side of the bridge.

“We did the same thing with the arches,” Guess said. “We had everybody, all the professionals. There were multiple agencies that were involved in this and nobody anticipated this happening.”

The arches were a centerpiece for the City Walk in downtown Hickory, a project that was funded through the $40 million bond referendum in 2014. At a cost of approximately $750,000, the arches accounted for around 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.

They were up for less than a year. The official dedication of the City Walk and lighting of the arches was two months ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There had been problems with the arches before.

The installation of the second arch was delayed last year after part of the wood splintered. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said then the arch was fixed using a combination of adhesives, clamps and screws.

The city did not say what adhesive was used. At one point, the manufacturer recommended using Gorilla Glue.

The City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC are assessing the damage, the city said in a news release shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. An investigation is under way to determine the contributing factors that led to the fall of the arches. Until that investigation is complete, the debris cannot be removed, the release said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has opened N.C. 127. The Main Avenue Bridge and the Rudy Wright Bridge remain closed until further notice, the release said.

On social media and on the blocked off street near the arches, there was frustration.

Hickory resident Kim Hudson, 55, was among those who came out to see the collapsed arches. She called it an embarrassment for the city.

“I’m really disappointed and I’d like to have some transparency into how the city decided to spend the money for the bond referendum and why this is such a complete disaster,” Hudson said.

When asked to respond to public concerns and questions regarding the arches, Guess said: “I would tell anyone that we did everything according to the rules and according to the professionals, the architects, the engineers. I don’t know what else we could have done that we didn’t do.”

He also said there has been no discussion of what might replace the arches.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Collapse creates social media storm

The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. The citizens of Hickory took to social media to share their thoughts on the damages.

$750k in wasteful spending comes crashing down. Great use of taxpayer money Hickory!

Cindy Walker Herndon

Obviously they didn't use enough Gorilla Glue when they fixed it the first time it broke during installation. I mean such a thing shouldn't happen. That stuff being magic and all.

Kendall Johnson

It’ll buff out.

Matthew James Shelton

I feared this would happen.. Happy no one got hurt.

Lee Ramsey

Oh no! I was so excited to see the entire project finished. Hopefully the manufacturer will compensate the city. What a shame.

Allan Hodges

When I was at the dr last Monday he told me the girls in the office had stopped walking under it during lunch because they could hear it creaking and cracking.

TI Davis

Every time I rode under that bridge I was always afraid of it because it didn’t seem safe. Guess I was right.

Justin Drew

You should have retimed the traffic lights on 127 in veiwmont instead. But noooo. You wanted to erect the beacon of failure.

Domingo Colon

Had to take my daughter through that area last month and going under that thing gave me chills. This was a incredible waste of money that could have been used in ways to really help our city. Instead it was money that will now end up in the trash.

Amber Hinson

Pleas don't put them back up. Huge waste of time and money. Most of hickory if not all of hickory hates them Hank Guess.

Samuel Bradshaw

Firewood for sale

Steve Roberts

I'll never understand the laughing face emoji when something like this happens which could've turned tragic, but didn't thank God. And I could care less about your political views SMH. Sad and understand man made structures don't last forever. I hope they can fix this problem.

Curtis Valjean Hargrove

Well my granddaughter loved them called them her RAINBOW. She will be very disappointed that they are gone.

Teresa Mourglea Berry

I think the arches are a beautiful investment in our community, and it's heartbreaking they fell. I've heard a lot of complaints about them. It astonishes me we barely hear a peep from many people about trillion dollar tax cuts for the wealthy with no return on the investment in our society, but investments in our community to beautify it and draw tourists to the city, are considered a waste of money and are met with so much vitriol, condemnation and negativity. It doesn't matter how much you tell people the city also received matching grants. They seem to stick their fingers in their ears and ignore it. It gets exhausting dealing with it.

Bill Duffey

Well Crafted eh?

Lisa Magni

Good taste might be subjective, but good engineering is not

Justin Bynum

I am so sorry to see this happen but thankful that nobody was hurt. I was sure that Hickory will come up with something better for the City Walk.

Carolyn Speagle

Huge crashing sound and shook our house like an earthquake.

Tim L Herman

Typical of hickory. Cheap quality/polished excrement sums up what our city is about. Can we sue the city for wasting this grant money and endangering the public?

Emilia Lasher

McDonalds has its Golden Arches, Hickory has its Foldin’ Arches!

Dennis Cloer

Such ugly comments from long time residents. We recently moved here from Arizona & are finding it's really quite a hateful and unwelcoming place. We're having some regrets about choosing to move here.

Christine Wonly

I felt this was inevitable, but I love having artwork in our city. I think we should use whatever funds are recovered from this mistake to commission multiple local artist to construct sculptures(obviously smaller) to be placed along the walkway. Bonus points if they use recovered pieces of the iconic archway in their piece.

Guy Scronce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at Pennsylvania university

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert