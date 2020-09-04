In rural NC, many are left waiting for internet service that never comes

Inside her home off a gravel road in the Prospect Hill community of Caswell County, Liz Mason tries uploading a photograph of tomatoes. Then, she waits. Seconds turn to minutes.

Often when this happens, Mason gives up, retreating to the parking lot of the local library for a signal reliable enough to run her business.

“That’s our go-to if I just can’t get it to work. I’d rather do that than reload, reload, reload and drive myself crazy,” she said.

Mason and her husband, Rich, grow organic peppers, tomatoes, melons and salad greens on Honey Bee Hills Farm, a former tobacco farm that they bought four years ago. They joined a community of small farmers in this economically distressed county along the Virginia border.

The Masons are among roughly 500,000 people in North Carolina with unreliable or no high-speed internet access. Most are concentrated in impoverished rural areas. Service providers see little financial incentive to build the costly infrastructure needed to connect people to the internet. As broadband becomes increasingly essential for Americans, the state and federal government have been trying to lure providers to fill in the gaps of service in these communities. It’s proving to be an expensive and time-consuming process.

COVID-19 has forced much of American life online and, with it, pushed many North Carolinians to a breaking point. The fault lines in the digital divide have deepened, leaving much of rural North Carolina on the disconnected side of the chasm.

“Certainly the pandemic has highlighted more than ever the digital inequities that we see in our state, the education opportunities that are missed, the health care and economic development opportunities,” said Jeff Sural, director of the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office. “Our office receives calls every single day from people who are struggling.”