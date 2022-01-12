Business owner says Alexander County woman's embezzlement scheme in 1995 cost company $500,000; Donna Steele expected in court Wednesday to face charges of embezzling $15 million

Perkins was not satisfied with the sentence Steele received in 1995. “It was a slap on the wrist,” he said.

“Hopefully karma is finally going to get her,” he said. “She needs to go away for a long time.”

A history of arrests, charges

Steele’s criminal record goes as far back as 1990 when she was first charged with embezzlement. Detailed court records of the case have since been destroyed, but a summary of the case was available at the Forsyth County Courthouse. Donna Steele was charged with embezzlement while living in Winston-Salem and arrested on Sept. 6, 1990. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of larceny.

District court records are destroyed after three years of the case being resolved in court. Since Steele’s 1995 embezzlement charge while employed by AdSign was a superior court case, those records were still available.

In 1993, she faced eight worthless check charges in Forsyth County, according to the county court records. In 1994, she had 20 charges for worthless checks as well as two forgery charges in Forsyth. She also had four charges for worthless checks in Yadkin County that year.