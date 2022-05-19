 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Living History Day at Gregory Creek planned by Iredell Museums

Iredell Museums will hold its Spring Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature 18th century interpreters demonstrating springtime gardening, herbal remedies, North Carolina indigenous plants and plants brought by Europeans, Venus fly trap history (native to eastern N.C.), and hearth cooking. New signage that was just recently published will be installed for the public.

This event is free to the public.

Gregory Creek Homestead is located at 1335 Museum Road in Statesville.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.

