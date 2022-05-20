SPD charges local man with murder, robbery in recent shooting death

Statesville Chief of Police David Addison and Mayor Costi Kutteh held a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of Marcus Mack on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Fifth Street in Statesville around 3:30 in the morning on May 17. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Breyton Tucker, 40, near his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mack, 34, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to Addison, the preliminary investigation indicates Tucker and Mack knew each other.

“(The Statesville community) really just wants this random violence to stop,” Addison said during the news conference. “Our citizens want to live in a city that doesn’t have all of this (violent) back and forth between people that know each other.”

In the news conference, Addison said that this was the city of Statesville’s third homicide of 2022. To this point in 2021, there had been four confirmed homicides in the city. According to Addison, violent crime as a whole is down over 50% so far in 2022.

“We want citizens to feel safe in our city,” Kutteh said. “The efforts of the police department, and of our citizens are working very well here.”

The investigation into the death of Tucker is still ongoing and additional suspects and charges could be pending.

