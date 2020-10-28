SPARK IT BACK UP: 'Dotson Manner' brings the scares

There are many images that pop into people’s heads when they think of the frightening things that they associate with the Halloween season: ghosts, zombies, horror movie icons, skeletons ― the list goes on. Kenny Dotson of Statesville brings all of those fears, plus a few more, to life in his front yard to celebrate the spookiest of holidays.

“Halloween has started declining over the years, we started seeing fewer and fewer people,” Dotson said. “So I tried to spark it back up. We want people to come out and for this to become their tradition.”

“Dotson Manner”, as he has dubbed it, is home to a large collection of largely homemade Halloween decorations. His creations run the gamut from tame (jack-o’-lantern luminaries hanging from trees and wires) to creepy (broken and bloodied baby dolls strapped to a chain-link fence) to scary (a burning witch and a graveyard) to the extreme (mannequin bodies in a multitude of stages of dismemberment). There’s truly something for every taste.

“The school bus driver once asked me to take the dolls down,” Dotson said. “They were scaring the kids. That’s when I knew I was on to something.”