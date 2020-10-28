SPARK IT BACK UP: 'Dotson Manner' brings the scares

There are many images that pop into people’s heads when they think of the frightening things that they associate with the Halloween season: ghosts, zombies, horror movie icons, skeletons ― the list goes on. Kenny Dotson of Statesville brings all of those fears, plus a few more, to life in his front yard to celebrate the spookiest of holidays.
“Halloween has started declining over the years, we started seeing fewer and fewer people,” Dotson said. “So I tried to spark it back up. We want people to come out and for this to become their tradition.”
“Dotson Manner”, as he has dubbed it, is home to a large collection of largely homemade Halloween decorations. His creations run the gamut from tame (jack-o’-lantern luminaries hanging from trees and wires) to creepy (broken and bloodied baby dolls strapped to a chain-link fence) to scary (a burning witch and a graveyard) to the extreme (mannequin bodies in a multitude of stages of dismemberment). There’s truly something for every taste.
“The school bus driver once asked me to take the dolls down,” Dotson said. “They were scaring the kids. That’s when I knew I was on to something.”
The setup for the intricate and expansive Halloween display began this year on Labor Day weekend and took roughly 48 hours to layout and construct all of the decorations. But that’s nothing compared to the time that Dotson and his family have poured into building all of the elaborate scenes in his front yard.
“I couldn’t tell you how many hours I have plugged into building these things,” Dotson said. “More than a few hundred, if I had to guess.”
His newest creation for 2020 is a burning witch scene, made of a green skeleton in a white dress, bound and tied to a pyre atop “smoldering ashes” made of foam insulation that lights up at night.
But even with all of the new decorations created every year, Dotson claims that his favorite is the next one he builds.
“I really like making them,” Dotson said.
He also has an entire garage full of decorations for some of the other major holidays. So many decorations that he had to purchase a shed for the overflow.
Dotson has also made efforts to ensure any trick-or-treaters that come by his house on Halloween will remain as distant as possible, already having pre-portioned candy to give out and making sure that there’s a system in place that kids won’t be on top of one another to get their candy.
If you would like to visit “Dotson Manner” to see all of the scares that have been created, it is located at 1588 Eufola Road in Statesville.
