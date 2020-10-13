Shop now for Christmas? High demand has bicycles in short supply

The situation is the same across downtown at First Flights Bicycles.

“Stuff is beginning to loosen up, not enough to give us hope yet,” Service Manager Edan Aldridge said. “Absolutely let us know what you are looking for; we have a list that gets referred to every day. There are people I talked to in July getting callbacks now because I just now got the bike they were looking for at that time.”

The delay is not small. Carleton said that supplies in the bike business nationally are slow, pushing owners 120 to 190 days out when they order one. Some of the bikes that people want he cannot even get until next year.

“If people don’t preorder their bikes or get stuff that we have in stock now they’ll not be having bicycles under the tree for Christmas,” Carleton said as he encourages those wanting a bike to go ahead and start on that.

He currently has more repair bikes in his store than new ones. Ninety percent of the bikes coming in right now are presold — and were bought months ago.

He’s not alone. Both local bike stores sold out of their inventory in the spring and have been working to stay ahead of the orders as much as possible.