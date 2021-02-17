Shepherds Fire Department awarded more than $1M in federal grants

Congressman Patrick McHenry was on hand to present a pair of federal grants, totaling more than $1 million, to the Shepherds Fire Department in Mooresville on Wednesday afternoon.
“The grants will really help with staffing,” Shepherds Fire Chief Kelly Robinson said, “It will help us sustain so we can get the most bang for our buck.”
The grants, both of which are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will help keep the department staffed at all times by creating the funding for six new full-time paid positions.
Shepherds was only one of 32 fire departments across the state of North Carolina to receive the federal SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant in the amount of $963,000.
“When fire departments are staffed, you see people’s fire insurance rates go down because there are faster response times from the departments,” McHenry said. “You don’t hope to call the fire department, but when you need them, you want them to show up quickly and you want them to be the best-trained people.”
Alongside the SAFER grant, the Shepherds Fire Department was also awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $114,285 to help the department purchase a new Plima Vent vehicle exhaust filtering system for the station’s bay.
“This will help us get carcinogens out of the air in the station,” Robinson said. “It makes it a much cleaner and safer environment for the people who are living here at the station.”
In North Carolina, Shepherds was one of only 71 fire departments to receive the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The stop at Shepherds was just one of four events that McHenry attended Wednesday in Iredell County. He started the day in Troutman with a walking tour with manager Ron (Duck) Wyatt to see improvements including the ESC Park’s ballfields and then went to Mooresville for the opening of his new district office. That office, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and by appointment at other times, is located at 610 E. Center Ave.
McHenry then visited FeedNC to learn about its programs, meal service and its pantry program.