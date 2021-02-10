Seven-day COVID-19 case average in Iredell at lowest point since November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,354 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 68 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 184. This is only the sixth time in 2021 that the county has not reported a COVID-19 related death on a given day.
With the recent decrease in cases, the seven-day average in Iredell County has fallen to 87 cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 17. At its peak, the seven-day average in Iredell was 204.43 on Dec.21.
At the state level, the seven-day case average has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of December.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,833 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 805,989 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,291. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,379,095.
There have been 10,181 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 40 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,607 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,289, 28677 with 3,201, and 28115 with 3,141.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 91,133 cases with 796 deaths, Rowan has 13,935 cases with 259 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,205 cases with 214 deaths, Catawba has 16,593 cases with 260 deaths, Wilkes has 5,715 cases with 93 deaths and Yadkin has 3,459 cases with 41 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,294 cases and 57 deaths, Davie has 3,306 with 22 deaths and Alexander has 3,704 cases with 66 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.