Seven-day COVID-19 case average in Iredell at lowest point since November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,354 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 68 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 184. This is only the sixth time in 2021 that the county has not reported a COVID-19 related death on a given day.

With the recent decrease in cases, the seven-day average in Iredell County has fallen to 87 cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 17. At its peak, the seven-day average in Iredell was 204.43 on Dec.21.

At the state level, the seven-day case average has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of December.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,833 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 805,989 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,291. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,379,095.

There have been 10,181 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.