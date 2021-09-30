September ranks as second most infectious and deadliest month in Iredell County

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,396 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday afternoon, an increase of 80 new cases since Wednesday afternoon. So far this week, there have been 547 new cases reported.

In the month of September, Iredell County reported 4,135 new COVID-19 cases, including setting a new single-day record on Sept. 13 of 655 cases reported. While the county was on pace to break its previous monthlong record of 4,759 cases set in January, a drop in daily cases over the final two weeks of September kept that record from being broken.

A total of 48 COVID-related deaths were reported in Iredell County during the month of September, pushing the total number of reported deaths in the county due to the coronavirus past the 300 mark to a total of 301. September also ranks second in the number of deaths reported in a month, also trailing January, a month where 66 COVID-related deaths were reported.

After breaking a record for hospitalizations on Sept. 13, reporting 105, the number of inpatients in Iredell hospitals consistently dropped for the remainder of the month, falling to 73 by Thursday afternoon. According to data shared by Iredell Health System, 87% of the patients checked into Iredell Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.