Sen. Vickie Sawyer named co-chair of Transportation and Transportation Appropriations committees
In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, Senator Vickie Sawyer announced that she had been selected as the co-chairman of the Transportation Committee and Transportation Appropriations Committee in the State Senate.

“It is truly an honor being appointed to serve as Chairman of both the Senate Transportation Committee and Senate Transportation Appropriations Committee,” Sawyer said in a statement. “Thank you to Senate Berger for his continued trust and confidence in me to lead such an important committee in the North Carolina General Assembly.”

Sawyer, who won election in North Carolina’s for the first time this past November after having been appointed to serve as the representative in the 44th district in 2019. Her election win came in a landslide victory to represent the newly-redrawn 34th district over Democratic candidate Barry Templeton.

Along with being named as the co-chair to those Transportation Committees, Sawyer was also named as a member of four committees: Base Budget, Commerce and Insurance, Education, and Finance.

She has previously served on the committees on Commerce and Insurance.

Sawyer being named as a co-chair to the Transportation Committee could be considered significant given her previous comments on the status of road projects, particularly the Highway 150 widening project in her hometown of Mooresville.

“It is extremely frustrating that NCDOT’s gross overspending habits within their own budget have created further delays in the project,” Sawyer said regarding the delay to Hwy. 150’s delayed widening back in September.

Sen. Sawyer will now co-chair the committee that has some ability to keep the state department of transportation in check.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and look forward to the work we will accomplish,” she said.

Vickie Sawyer

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION
