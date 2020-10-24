Scott Hollifield: Lawn-mowing scheme never panned out

I thought I would take a little break this week and dig back into the archives for a column few people read and no one remembers. It was back in ’94 when I thought I could convince the governor to make someone mow my yard. So far, that hasn’t happened. Enjoy this lightly edited column from back in the day.

The governor came to town, but I didn't get to see him because I had to mow my yard.

It was my day off. I wanted to talk to the governor about important economic issues like how to raise the salaries of working-class newspaper folks, but if my grass got any higher I would have run the risk of getting hopelessly lost walking from the porch to my truck. It's no fun cutting a trail through the yard with a machete every morning.

My coworkers covered the governor's visit. They said it was great because they got to eat lunch for free.

The monotony of mowing gave me an opportunity to think. Here's what I thought about: I'm a taxpaying citizen who doesn't like to mow grass and the state hires people with my tax dollars to mow grass beside the road, so it would be nice if the governor got somebody to mow my grass for me, since I'm paying for it anyway. They come right by the house, so how much trouble would it be just to turn that big mower up the driveway and make a few laps around my yard?