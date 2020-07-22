School superintendents update Iredell Commissioners on plans

The Iredell County Commissioners intently listened as superintendents Drs. Jeff James and Stephen Mauney detailed their school district's plans for reopening next month. With 47% of the commission's annual budget going into schools, it's understandable why they dedicated nearly two hours to hear from the leaders of the Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville Graded District Schools.
James was more direct on Tuesday as I-SS already voted on their plans for reopening, but MGSD didn't vote until Wednesday morning on its plans. The Iredell board opted for Plan B.
Mauney outlined the district's Plan B and Plan C at the meeting but ultimately MGSD voted unanimously to adopt Plan C. That means remote learning four days a week for the first quarter of the school year for those schools.
While so far Iredell-Statesville schools have paid for coronavirus-related expenses through CARES funding from the federal government, when James was asked by county commissioner Ken Robertson if IS-S could cover those expenses through the rest of the year with the $3.7 million given to them through CARES, James had a simple answer.
"Not near enough," James said. He explained the $250,000 spent so far covered mostly supplies and other expenses, but with the added costs of transportation-related to implementing the state of North Carolina's Plan B, the money from CARES wouldn't cover all the related costs. He said transportation costs alone would add $1 million to the school system's budget.
"There's no way. We'll run out before the end of the year and then we'll be tapping into local taxpayers' dollars," James said.
Budgeting is a large concern for the county and its schools in regard to the effects of the coronavirus, but it will also test schools when it comes to discipline. When asked what schools would do if students refused to wear to masks, James said that the governer's order required them.
"There's Plan C," James said, referring to remote learning options for students. If students don't wear masks, they'll have to use remote learning full-time James said.
Other items the commission took up on Tuesday included:
Approving the budget for Iredell Council on Aging, Inc.
The approval of $206,693 for a replacement tanker fire apparatus for the Troutman Fire Department.
Accepted the donation a "Fire Safety House" used to teach students fire safety and an accompanying pickup truck to tow it.
A few other items approved included $1,940 for additional special funding for the WIC Nutrition Program to purchase office equipment, $718,408 to Children's Hope Alliance, the approval of the advertisement and sale of county property.
Confederate statue draws more public comment
If the county commission hoped the issue of the Iredell County Confederate Memorial statue was going away any time soon, the comments of over a half-dozen Statesville citizens might convince them otherwise.
Todd Scott, the local NAACP president, spoke first and asked the commission to consider the removal once again.
"But you still want the statue to stay," was Scott's refrain as he outlined moments in the history of the Confederacy as well as the struggles of Black people in America before and after the Civil War. He said every NAACP president in Statesville has asked for the removal of the statue since 1930, which sits in from of the Iredell County Government Center in downtown. Other speakers highlighted the history of the Confederate States, as well as the Constitution of the Confederate States which banned any laws prohibiting people from owning slaves.
Each speaker questioned the commission's stance on the issue, asking why the statue needed to remain on government property and suggested moving it to Fourth Creek Cemetery, where several Confederate soldiers are buried.
