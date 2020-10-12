Rowan man arrested in connection with June deaths

A Rowan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of two people in June.

Marcus Anthony Eudy, 28, of Grampian Road, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of death by distribution.

On June 7, officers with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office were called to 665 Childers Road, where they found two victims. While no signs of foul play were found at the scene, Rowan County detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found and sent to the state crime lab, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Autopsy reports showed that both victims died from acute fentanyl poisoning, along with other narcotic and alcohol intoxications. The state crime lab results confirmed that the items collected at the scene contained fentanyl.

During the investigation, Eudy became a suspect. One of the victim’s phones contained text messages where he was communicating with Eudy requesting the purchase of narcotics, the press release stated. Search warrants were conducted on all the phones and phone numbers associated with the case.

According to the release, the search warrant for Marcus Eudy's phone number confirmed that he did have communication with the victims during the drug transaction.