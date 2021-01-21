Ron "Duck" Wyatt honored by County Commissioners for his time as Register of Deeds

Over the years, Ron “Duck” Wyatt has worn many hats, one of which he was honored for on Tuesday night by Chairman James Mallory and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

“I can’t imagine there are many out there that don’t know Duck,” Mallory said. “He’s never left serving his community.”

Wyatt, who is a veteran of the Marine Corp., has served in many roles in Iredell County. For many years, he served as Lieutenant Sheriff before retiring and getting more involved in county operations. In 2016, he was selected by Iredell County Republicans to serve as the Register of Deeds. Wyatt has also served in recent years as the chairman of the Iredell County GOP.

During that time he was also the elected Mayor of Troutman before resigning the position to take the Register of Deeds job.

Now, after just over four years serving as the Register of Deeds, he’s returning home to Troutman to be the new town manager.

“Sometimes it’s hard to wear the political hat and then do the day-to-day jobs,” Wyatt said. “But when it comes down to it, we have a service to provide.”

Wyatt also credited his two assistants at the Register of Deeds, Joyce Bess and Sharon Ladd.