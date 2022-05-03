Residents wary of proposed housing development set to be annexed by Statesville

The Statesville City Council passed the first reading of the rezoning request for a proposed 244-lot development along Greenbriar Road, which has county residents concerned about how it could affect traffic and the nature of the area.

While the now-wooded area is not in Statesville, it sits in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.

However, the city council said more information is needed before it would give the developer final approval.

The roughly 88-acre development is proposed by D.R. Horton, and a change in zoning is being requested to construct more than 200 single-family residences and other amenities. The area in question is primarily along the north side of East Greenbriar Road, generally between Industrial Drive and South Greenbriar Road in southeast Statesville, according to the city council action request.

The city said it would conduct the usual traffic study as part of the process, but several council members expressed concerns about the residents being dispersed in a way that wouldn’t overly affect nearby roads.

The city council passed the first reading with a few amendments, but how the developer plans to handle how new residents will enter and exit the areas near Greenbriar Road is critical for its passage on the second reading, giving some hope to nearby residents that their concerns are heard.

“We’re building a huge amount of property, and people, and traffic, in these tiny little lanes, and we’re really not in favor of that,” Nathaniel Laverty, a resident along Ora Drive, said.

Other Ora Drive residents, like S. El Amin, expressed their concerns regarding safety for children playing nearby, as well as residents of a senior living home in the area.

Other agenda items before the council included:

Vance Hotel: A public hearing is set for May 16 as the city council considers finalizing a decision to sell the Vance Hotel property to a developer for $47,000. The Rainier Group LLC, based out of Washington, hopes to turn it into a boutique hotel with 60 or more rooms and other amenities in the building.

The city bought the property for $475,000 in 2012, but after being unable to find a buyer or develop it itself, it agreed to sell the building at a complete loss with the hopes that Rainier can turn it into a successful business. That would create tax revenue for the city and turn the unused building into an attraction.

Mayor’s Cup Award: The city announced Community Appearance Commission Chair Anne Rhyne as the winner of the annual Mayor’s Cup Award for her work, notably with Streetscape and the Sculpture Garden.

